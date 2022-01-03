PHOTOS: SA vs India, 2nd Test, Day 1

• Scorecard

IMAGE: Duanne Olivier of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India during Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South African fast bowler Duane Olivier returned to the test arena with two wickets in two balls to leave India on 53 runs for three wickets at lunch on the opening day of the second Test at the Wanderers on Monday.

Olivier had Cheteshwar Pujara caught off a top edge for three and then saw Ajinkya Rahane out first ball, caught by Keegan Petersen at second slip.

India had already been delivered a heavy blow before the start of play when captain Virat Kohli dropped out of the team with an upper back spasm, handing the captaincy to KL Rahul, who was unbeaten on 19 at lunch, along with Hanuma Vihari, not out on four.

IMAGE: KL Rahul ducks a bouncer. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Olivier was returning to Test cricket for the first time in almost three years and took his tally of test scalps to 50 as he returned figures of 2-27 in nine overs.

The 29-year-old Olivier exploded onto the Test scene in 2017 and took 48 wickets in 10 Tests at an average below 20, but then took up a Kolpak contract with English county Yorkshire that meant he could not play for South Africa.

But after returning home when the Kolpak system fell away due to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, Olivier finished the top wicket-taker in the domestic four-day competition and has won back a Test place.

IMAGE: South Africa's Duanne Olivier celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Marco Jansen, in only his second Test, took the first wicket as India opener Mayank Agarwal feathered a slight touch to the tall left-arm bowler to depart for a brisk 26 off 37 balls.

He was caught first ball after the drinks break as the home bowlers toiled on a docile pitch.

Rahul won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat, putting together an opening partnership of 36 runs in the first hour before Agarwal was snagged.

IMAGE: India's Mayank Agarwal walks after losing his wicket to South Africa's Marco Jansen. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

India, who won the first Test in Pretoria last week and are looking for a first series triumph in South Africa, brought Vihari into their line-up in place of Kohli.

Olivier was one of two changes for the home team, with Kyle Verreynne in at wicketkeeper in place of Quinton de Kock.

India won the first Test by 113 runs. The third test is in Cape Town from Jan 11-15.