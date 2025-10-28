Australia prepared for Abhishek onslaught

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is coming off a sea of runs scored at the Asia Cup last month. Photograph: ANI Photo

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said his team is ready to stave off a marauding Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming five-match T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form as an opener, amassing 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200 during India's Asia Cup triumph.

Marsh knows the World No 1 T20I batter will be handful for his bowlers in the upcoming T20Is, starting in Canberra on Wednesday.

"He obviously sets the tone for them. He's been incredible for the Sunrisers over the last little period of time. He'll provide us a good challenge...I think you want to be challenged against the best players in the world. We know he's one of those," Marsh said.