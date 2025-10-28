Unfazed Surya backs himself: 'Runs will come eventually'

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks at a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday, on the eve of the opening T20I against Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav may be enduring one of the leanest phases of his career, but the India T20I captain remains composed and optimistic.

Ahead of the opening match against Australia in Canberra, Surya insisted that it’s only a matter of time before the runs start flowing again, even as questions mount over his prolonged slump.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was unequivocal in his support for SKY, but the time has come for the captain to let his bat do the talking.

In 2023, Surya had batted in 18 innings, scoring 733 runs at a strike rate of nearly 156 and it comprised two tons and five half-centuries. In 2024, he amassed little less than 450 runs at a strike-rate of 151 but cut to 2025, the Indian skipper has managed only 100 runs from 10 innings at an average of 11 runs per game.

What stands out as an anomaly is his strike rate of over 105, which suggests that while he has struggled for runs, he hasn't completely abandoned his attacking intent.

'I feel I have been working really hard. Not that I wasn't working hard before. I have had good few sessions back home, good 2-3 sessions here, so I am in good space,' the skipper said at the pre-series press conference at the Manuka Oval.

The skipper again stressed on the team goal.

'Runs, it will come eventually but I'm working hard towards the team goal. It's more important what team wants from you in different situations and I take one game at a time and if it starts then I think it will be a good thing.'

The problem with Surya has been his limited range of strokes and always trying to play behind the square using the pace and bounce of the deliveries.



While bounce in Manuka Oval track gives him a chance to ride on it and get maximum returns, Josh Hazlewood's presence and those Test match lengths on and in the off-stump corridor will create problems.

Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a left quadriceps injury during the two-wicket defeat in the second ODI, which subsequently ruled him out of the third and final fixture against Australia.

Providing an update on the player's fitness, the captain said, 'He is doing fine. Yesterday, Ntish did some running, batting in the nets. Today, he wanted to take a break as it was an optional practice, but he came to the ground because we had a team meeting, and he wanted to stay with the group because it's a T20 new team. He looks good.'