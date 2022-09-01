News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia pick Singapore-born David in T20 World Cup squad

Australia pick Singapore-born David in T20 World Cup squad

September 01, 2022 06:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tim David was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore in the IPL auction in 2022.

Southern Brave's Tim David in action during The Hundred match against Manchester Originals, at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on August 18, 2022 .

IMAGE: Southern Brave's Tim David in action during The Hundred match against Manchester Originals, at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, on August 18, 2022 . Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Singapore-born all-rounder Tim David has been named in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad, while leg spinner Mitchell Swepson was omitted, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

T20 specialist David, who was raised in Western Australia, burst into the spotlight in the Pakistan Super League last season and has become hot property as a finishing batsman in global leagues.

 

"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad," selector George Bailey said.

"He is a highly gifted, natural ball-striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket."

David, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore in the Indian Premier League auction in 2022, is the only notable inclusion in the squad for Australia's World Cup defence on home soil, starting in October.

"Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia," added Bailey.

The Aaron Finch-captained squad will travel to India for three T20 Internationals in September before returning home to play the West Indies, England and India leading into the World Cup.

Key batsman David Warner will miss the Indian tour as part of a "managed period of preparation", Cricket Australia said, while Cameron Green will join the squad for the Indian T20 Series.

Australia T20 World Cup squad:

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: Meet Mumbai Indians' 'hot property' Tim David
IPL: Meet Mumbai Indians' 'hot property' Tim David
Rohit lost for words as he hails Suryakumar's special
Rohit lost for words as he hails Suryakumar's special
'Kohli in the right space after a month off cricket'
'Kohli in the right space after a month off cricket'
Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!
Kolkata to Tiruchirappali: Lord Ganesha!
Rohit lost for words as he hails Suryakumar's special
Rohit lost for words as he hails Suryakumar's special
US Open PICS: Murray in Round 3; No 3 seed Sakkari out
US Open PICS: Murray in Round 3; No 3 seed Sakkari out
PIX: Haaland 'tricks' again; Arsenal keep 100% start
PIX: Haaland 'tricks' again; Arsenal keep 100% start

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Asia Cup: SKY sizzles as India beat HK; enter Super 4

Asia Cup: SKY sizzles as India beat HK; enter Super 4

Tim David and the mind-set of big-hitting

Tim David and the mind-set of big-hitting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances