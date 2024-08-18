Punjab CM Mann felicitates Paris Olympians

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister felicitated hockey players on winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhagwant Mann/X

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday felicitated the hockey players from Punjab with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning the bronze medal in the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the second successive bronze medal at the Olympic Games for the first time in 52 years with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Spain.

At an event in Chandigarh, Mann disbursed Rs 1 crore each to eight hockey players and Rs 15 lakh each to 11 other participants of Olympic Games from the state.

Mann said he watched every hockey match of the Indian team and added the spectacular performance by these players have made everyone feel proud.

He said that winning the medal is like a dream come true for every countrymen and hailed skipper Harmanpreet Singh for leading from the front.

Mann said that Indian hockey is on the path of revival, regaining its old glory.

He mooted an idea to hold a four-nation hockey tournament in Mohali in November and said he will talk to the Indian hockey authorities in this regard.

The chief minister said the state government is working wholeheartedly for the promotion of sports.

Mann said that apart from giving cash prizes and jobs to the medal-winning players, the state will also explore the feasibility of giving promotions in jobs already given to them.