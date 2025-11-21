Australia, England Register Unwanted Ashes Record!

IMAGE: Brendan Doggett celebrates his maiden Test wicket with teammates after dismissing Harry Brook, caught out by Alex Carey, on Day 1 of the Ashes series opener in Perth on Friday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

In a gripping start to the much-anticipated Ashes series, Australia and England delivered a fiery exhibition of fast bowling in Perth on Friday that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from the opening session to stumps.

Far from the traditional slow burn of a first Test, the contest burst into life with pace, movement, and relentless pressure, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely fought campaign.

The day belonged squarely to the quicks, who made full use of a lively pitch offering generous seam and bounce. The Aussie attack, led by the experienced Mitchell Starc, struck the early blows, removing the English top order in rapid succession.

As the ball zipped through, drawing edges and forcing hurried footwork, the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 172 in 32.5 overs with Starc claiming seven for 58 runs.

England, however, hit back with equal ferocity. Their pacers returned the favours midway through the afternoon session, rattling the Australian innings with tight lines and sharp movement. A flurry of wickets in the final session saw the hosts wobble as they ended the day on 123-9. Skipper Ben Stokes led from the front to end the day with impressive figures of 5-23.

Interestingly, for the first time in series history, both teams lost the first wicket before opening their account.

England's opener Zak Crawley fell on the final ball of Starc's opening over, caught by Usman Khwaja, while Australia's debutant Jake Weatherald lasted just two balls as he was cleaned up Jofra Archer.

Weatherald, in the process, had an ignominious record to his name as he became the fifth Australian batter to fall for a duck while opening the innings on debut. The other four in the list are Ken Meuleman, Jack Moroney, Matthew Elliot and Phil Hughes.

Starc, meanwhile, became the first left-arm pacer to claim 100 wickets in the Ashes. He has scalped 104 Ashes wickets at an average of 26.08, including five five-wicket hauls.