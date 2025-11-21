HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia, England Register Unwanted Ashes Record!

Australia, England Register Unwanted Ashes Record!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 16:53 IST

x

Brendan Doggett

IMAGE: Brendan Doggett celebrates his maiden Test wicket with teammates after dismissing Harry Brook, caught out by Alex Carey, on Day 1 of the Ashes series opener in Perth on Friday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

In a gripping start to the much-anticipated Ashes series, Australia and England delivered a fiery exhibition of fast bowling in Perth on Friday that kept spectators on the edge of their seats from the opening session to stumps.

Far from the traditional slow burn of a first Test, the contest burst into life with pace, movement, and relentless pressure, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely fought campaign.

The day belonged squarely to the quicks, who made full use of a lively pitch offering generous seam and bounce. The Aussie attack, led by the experienced Mitchell Starc, struck the early blows, removing the English top order in rapid succession. 

As the ball zipped through, drawing edges and forcing hurried footwork, the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 172 in 32.5 overs with Starc claiming seven for 58 runs. 

England, however, hit back with equal ferocity. Their pacers returned the favours midway through the afternoon session, rattling the Australian innings with tight lines and sharp movement. A flurry of wickets in the final session saw the hosts wobble as they ended the day on 123-9. Skipper Ben Stokes led  from the front to end the day with impressive figures of 5-23.

Interestingly, for the first time in series history, both teams lost the first wicket before opening their account. 

England's opener Zak Crawley fell on the final ball of Starc's opening over, caught by Usman Khwaja,  while Australia's debutant Jake Weatherald lasted just two balls as he was cleaned up Jofra Archer. 

 

Weatherald, in the process, had an ignominious record to his name as he became the fifth Australian batter to fall for a duck while opening the innings on debut. The other four in the list are Ken Meuleman, Jack Moroney, Matthew Elliot and Phil Hughes.

Starc, meanwhile, became the first left-arm pacer to claim 100 wickets in the Ashes. He has scalped 104 Ashes wickets at an average of 26.08, including five five-wicket hauls.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashes PIX: Five-star Stokes leaves Australia in a mess
Ashes PIX: Five-star Stokes leaves Australia in a mess
Starc, Stokes Masterclass On Roller-Coaster Day 1
Starc, Stokes Masterclass On Roller-Coaster Day 1
When Smriti Said Yes...
When Smriti Said Yes...
'Jealous' Bavuma wants more Tests against India
'Jealous' Bavuma wants more Tests against India
'If You Want Wickets That Turn From Day 1...'
'If You Want Wickets That Turn From Day 1...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur Maharashtra on a personal visit1:04

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur...

Bhagyashree spotted at the airport, seen in a casual look1:00

Bhagyashree spotted at the airport, seen in a casual look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO