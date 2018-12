Australia captain Paine 'relishing' battle with Kohli

December 24, 2018 10:42 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli, right, with Australia skipper Tim Paine. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia captain Tim Paine said he is 'relishing going head-to-head' with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the ongoing Test series and is looking forward to another intense battle in the fourth Test, starting in Melbourne, on Wednesday.



The pair had heated exchanges in the second Test at Perth, prompting the umpire to intervene. Australia won the game to level the four-match series at 1-1.



Paine said he understands that Kohli never likes to lose.

"A lot was made of my battle with Virat in the second Test, and for the past few years when I haven't been playing international cricket, he was one guy I loved watching," he said in a column for Herald Sun on Monday.



"Now to be out in the middle going head-to-head with him in a Test series is something I'm really relishing."



Paine said he was not annoyed 'in the slightest' by Kohli.



"Virat is someone who is prepared to wear his heart on his sleeve and like all professional athletes, hates to lose," he said.



"I like the way Virat plays. I don't know him personally but I've always admired -- not only his obvious skill as a player -- but the passion and aggression he plays with. People like to see that and he gets fans through the gates."



Meanwhile, Australian coach Justin Langer said all-rounder Mitch Marsh could make a return to Australian playing XI because of the MCG pitch.



"In a perfectly balanced side you will have someone who can bowl some overs so Mitch becomes an attractive commodity on a wicket probably unlike Adelaide and Perth," he said.