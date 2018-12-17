PHOTOS: Kohli-Paine duel spices up Perth Test!

December 17, 2018 13:16 IST

Continuing from where they left off on Sunday, India captain Virat Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine were at it again.

Shortly before lunch, Paine and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli were involved in a heated exchange which forced umpire Chris Gaffaney to step in.

The battle between the two continued after lunch. Paine was the first Australian batsman to fall just at the resumption of the third session -- he was caught by Kohli at slips off the bowling of Shami and was given a send-off by the Indian captain.

"You're the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today?" Paine told Kohli.

"That's enough, that's enough," Gaffaney interrupted.

"Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you're the captain."

Paine replied: "We're just having a conversation. There's no swearing ... keep your cool Virat."

Kohli said something which couldn't be picked up by the microphones.

A couple of balls later, the warring duo almost came close to chest bumping when the India skipper walked in front of Paine while he was completing a run.

Kohli later appeared to plead his case to square-leg umpire Kumar Dharmasena as Paine and Usman Khawaja continued to extend Australia's second-innings lead.

Here are some pictures of the two getting into some unwanted action on Day 4 of the 2nd Test…

IMAGE: 'Excuse me mate' that's what Virat Kohli and Tim Paine seem to be requesting each other as they nearly bump into each other. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Tim Paine 'exchange sweet nothings'. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Umpire Chris Gaffaney speak to Virat Kohli asking him to calm down. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images