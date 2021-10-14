News
Australia batter Pucovski struck on the head again

October 14, 2021 15:13 IST
Will Pucovski

IMAGE: The 23-year-old Will Pucovski, who has suffered nine previous concussions, is expected to open the batting with David Warner in the upcoming Ashes series. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms after being struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria said on Thursday.

 

Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk.

The 23-year-old is expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement.

"He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so."

The five-Test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
