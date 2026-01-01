Aussie PM hosts Ashes stars ahead of final Test

IMAGE: Australian PM Anthony Albanese joked that both teams should make sure that they make it to day three of the Test. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/X

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted players from the Australian and England cricket teams ahead of the final Ashes Test at Kirribilli House for his annual New Year's Day reception on Thursday.

During the reception, the Australian PM joked that both teams should make sure that they make it to day three of the Test after a two-day finish at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Boxing Day Test.

The third-day of a Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is significant as it marks Jane McGrath Day, meant to raise awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation, supporting families affected by breast cancer. The initiative is headed by Aussie pace icon Glenn McGrath, who lost his wife Jane to a battle with breast cancer.

Taking to X, Albanese wrote, "It's been an Ashes series unlike any other. And from Sunday the SCG will be a sea of pink with Aussie fans and the Barmy Army supporting the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Let's go Australia."

Players from both sides were hosted by Anthony and his wife, Jodie Haydon, for a 90-minute function featuring oysters, tuna tartare, prawns, juices, and sparkling water on the menu.

During the interaction with players, Albanese was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald, "Day three in this Test is really important," Albanese said. "More than the others. So whatever you do, if things are going wrong, just get someone to play out a couple of sessions, because we do want day three. It is something very special. I am sure it will be record crowds again, as there have been around the country."

The Cricket Australia CEO, Todd Greenberg, and chairman, Mike Baird, while McGrath was also in attendance, gave a word of address on behalf of the McGrath Foundation.

Australia has sealed the Ashes series with an unassailable lead of 3-1, but at MCG, England snapped their 18-match winless streak and won their first Test match Down Under since 2011. England would be aiming to play for their Three Lions and badge and fierce English pride, hoping for a 3-2 scoreline at least so that they can go back home with some positive memories on the tour, which has included so far not only a Test win, but a much-anticipated maiden Test ton on Aussie soil by Joe Root and pacer Josh Tongue's MCG fifer, England's first Test fifer at MCG in 21st century.

England skipper Ben Stokes took the series defeat sportingly, joking that his post-match speech would be like "Perth and Melbourne", where the Tests saw two-day finishes.

"Thanks for bringing us into your home. The hospitality has been amazing," Stokes said. "The cricket has not gone the way we would have liked, but Australia holds some special memories for the likes of myself, Joe [Root] and some other guys who have been here before." "We obviously came here with a goal in mind. We did not quite manage to achieve it, but we get to play in some pretty iconic Test matches, with Boxing Day being one of them, and the New Year's Test being one of them," he added.