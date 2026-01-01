6 sixes in a row! Brevis-Rutherford go berserk

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford unleash late fireworks with brutal cameos. Photograph: SA20/X

Six sixes in a row and a brutal final-over assault set up Pretoria Capitals’ first win of the SA20 season, as Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford powered their side to an emphatic 85-run victory over MI Cape Town.

The Capitals finished on a formidable 220 for 5, thanks to an extraordinary unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 86 runs off just 27 balls between Brevis and Rutherford. The pair went on a six-hitting rampage, smashing six consecutive sixes across two overs, as 72 runs came off the final three overs, leaving MI Cape Town shell-shocked.

Brevis remained unbeaten on 36 off 13 balls (1 four, 4 sixes), while Rutherford was even more destructive with 47 not out off 15 deliveries, hammering six sixes in a display of raw power and precision.

In response, MI Cape Town never recovered from the pressure of the steep chase and were bowled out for 135 in 14.2 overs. Rutherford capped a memorable all-round performance with the ball, returning figures of 4 for 24, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was equally impressive, claiming 3 for 28.

The New Year statement win was especially significant for Brevis. After a difficult start to the season -- scores of 6 and 12 despite being bought for a record R16.5 million at the SA20 auction -- the young South African had come under intense scrutiny. He responded emphatically, striking at 276.92, showcasing the fearless, high-impact batting that has marked him as a key prospect for South Africa’s T20 World Cup plans.