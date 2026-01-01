From SKY to Bumrah: How Indian stars welcomed 2026

Indian cricketers welcomed 2026 with warmth, gratitude and loved ones by their side.

Suryakumar Yadav rang in the New Year with wife Devisha, posting a heartfelt message -- “From us to all of you, Happy New Year!”

Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from another year of relentless excellence, wished fans ‘Happy 2026’ alongside wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav embraced new beginnings with fiancee Vanshika, sharing, ‘2026 with you’.

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrated with wife Neha Khedekar, signing off with, “To endless tomorrows! Happy 2026!”

As the calendar turns, these moments underline that even cricket’s busiest stars cherish love, togetherness and fresh starts.