Home  » Cricket » From SKY to Bumrah: How Indian stars welcomed 2026

From SKY to Bumrah: How Indian stars welcomed 2026

January 01, 2026 18:37 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricketers welcomed 2026 with warmth, gratitude and loved ones by their side.

Suryakumar Yadav rang in the New Year with wife Devisha, posting a heartfelt message -- “From us to all of you, Happy New Year!”

Jasprit Bumrah

 

Jasprit Bumrah, fresh from another year of relentless excellence, wished fans ‘Happy 2026’ alongside wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Kuldeep Yadav

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav embraced new beginnings with fiancee Vanshika, sharing, ‘2026 with you’.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrated with wife Neha Khedekar, signing off with, “To endless tomorrows! Happy 2026!”

As the calendar turns, these moments underline that even cricket’s busiest stars cherish love, togetherness and fresh starts.

