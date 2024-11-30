Aussie Minister Is A Huge Fan Of Kohli

IMAGE: Tim Watts, a member of the Australian Labor Party, with Virat Kohli. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tim Watts/Instagram

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts is a huge fan of Virat Kohli.



Watts had his fan boy moment on Friday when he caught up with Kohli during the Indian team's visit to Parliament House in Canberra.



Watts revealed that he supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL because that is the 'only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him'.

'A bit of a thrill to meet the Australian and Indian players in the PM's XI game at Parliament House tonight. I told @virat.kohli that I support @royalchallengers.bengaluru in the @iplt20 because it's the only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him,' Watts posted on Instagram.

'I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian. Just not when he's playing AGAINST Australia of course...'