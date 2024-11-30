News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Aussie Minister Is A Huge Fan Of Kohli

Aussie Minister Is A Huge Fan Of Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 30, 2024 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tim Watts with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Tim Watts, a member of the Australian Labor Party, with Virat Kohli. Photographs: Kind courtesy Tim Watts/Instagram
 

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts is a huge fan of Virat Kohli.

Watts had his fan boy moment on Friday when he caught up with Kohli during the Indian team's visit to Parliament House in Canberra.

Watts revealed that he supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL because that is the 'only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him'.

Tim Watts

'A bit of a thrill to meet the Australian and Indian players in the PM's XI game at Parliament House tonight. I told @virat.kohli that I support @royalchallengers.bengaluru in the @iplt20 because it's the only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him,' Watts posted on Instagram.

'I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian. Just not when he's playing AGAINST Australia of course...'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
Gill Looks Good In The Nets
Ponting tells Smith, Labuschagne to learn from Kohli
Ponting tells Smith, Labuschagne to learn from Kohli
'GST Council Should Jack Up Rates'
'GST Council Should Jack Up Rates'
'Pushpa 2 Will Begin With 200 Cr'
'Pushpa 2 Will Begin With 200 Cr'
Can We Fight China, Pakistan With...?
Can We Fight China, Pakistan With...?

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB
ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'
Awkward Bumrah is 'The Terminator'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances