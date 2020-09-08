News
Aussie Lynn joins Mi teammates in Abu Dhabi

Aussie Lynn joins Mi teammates in Abu Dhabi

Source: PTI
September 08, 2020 20:02 IST
Chris Lynn was part of the CPL and also played in the Big Bash League earlier this year

IMAGE: Chris Lynn was part of the CPL and also played in the Big Bash League earlier this year. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

 

Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week.

The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

Source: PTI
