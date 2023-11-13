News
Aus club cricketer takes six wickets in six balls!

Aus club cricketer takes six wickets in six balls!

November 13, 2023 16:48 IST
The Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club and Gareth Morgan (ball in hand) celebrate their win.

IMAGE: The Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club and Gareth Morgan (ball in hand) celebrate their win. Photograph: Facebook

Gareth Morgan, a third division club cricketer from Australia, has pulled off a rare feat of taking six wickets in six balls to help his side win a local match in Gold Coast.

Morgan, captain of Mudgeeraba Nerang & Districts Cricket Club, claimed a sextuple-wicket maiden in a dramatic four-run win over Surfers Paradise CC in the Gold Coast's Premier League Division 3 competition here on Saturday.

 

Surfers Paradise were chasing 178 and were 174 for 4, heading into the last over of the 40-over match.

But Morgan turned the match on its head as he got a wicket from each off his six deliveries to bowl out Surfers Paradise for 174. Five batsmen were out for golden ducks.

The first four dismissals were all caught, while the final two were bowled, according to abc.net.au

Morgan, a local council worker, ended with figures of 7/16 off seven overs. He had earlier taken the wicket of Surfers Paradise opener Jake Garland before his 'six-in-six' feat.

Morgan had also top-scored for Mudgeeraba with a rapid 39.

According to ABC, the most wickets taken in an over of professional cricket is five, claimed by New Zealand's Neil Wagner for Otago against Wellington in 2011, Bangladeshi Al-Amin Hossain for the UCB-BCB XI against Abhani Limited in 2013 and India's Abhimanyu Mithun for Karnataka against Haryana in 2019.

