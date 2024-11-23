Perth Pitch: Pacer's Paradise To Batter's Bonanza

IMAGE: The Perth pitch, which had been a nightmare for batters on the first day, became a batting paradise on the second day, Photograph: BCCI/X

The first Test between India and Australia at Perth's Optus stadium has witnessed a dramatic transformation of the pitch, baffling both pundits and the public.

From a bowler's paradise on Day 1 to a batting haven on Day 2, the pitch has defied expectations.

The first day of the Test was nothing short of chaotic. The pitch, covered in a healthy layer of grass, provided bounce and movement, making it a pacer's dream. The bowlers had a field day, with as many as 17 wickets falling -- an Australian soil record for opening-day dismissals in Tests.

India's innings crumbled for 150 as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh ran riot. The Aussies soon found themselves in a similar predicament as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc, bagging four wickets with support from Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana. By stumps, the hosts were reeling at 67/7, with Bumrah leading India's charge.

The second day saw a complete turnaround. The pitch, which had been a nightmare for batters on the first day, became a batting paradise.

The Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and K L Rahul capitalised on the change in conditions, stitching together a 172-run stand -- the first century opening partnership by an Indian pair in Australia in two decades.

Jaiswal, displaying remarkable maturity, remained unbeaten on 90, while Rahul contributed a stylish 62. By stumps, India had amassed a commanding 218 run lead at 172/0.

The drastic change in the pitch's behaviour left many scratching their heads.

According to Sunil Gavaskar, who has played and commented on cricket in Australia, the use of heavy rollers by both teams flattened the surface significantly.

'What has also helped to an extent were rollers that have been used by Australia at the start of the day's play and India when they came to bat. That certainly helped the pitch flatten a bit and, therefore, it's been a little better to bat in the morning and before tea,' Gavaskare observed during the broadcast.

'Those two sessions on Day 1 were completely different -- the ball was flying around, seaming.'

The change was evident during Australia's final-wicket partnership, where Starc and Hazlewood frustrated the Indian bowlers for nearly 20 overs, hinting at the pitch's newfound docility.

While the pitch change played a part, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden credited the batters for their skill and resilience.

'I think it's also qualified by the fact that you see a vastly different batting effort, even the tail-enders for it. Once they applied themselves, they were able to bat periods of time,' Haydos noted.

'And then when India came out, they left the ball well, as we'd been alluding to,' Haydos added.

'That creates a special sort of chemistry and a bowling attack that now has this huge expectation that all of a sudden you're going to come out there and knock a side over. Now, all of a sudden, they've got to start to work for their wickets,' explained Haydos.

'Captains have got to think about how they're going to create these plans and create pressure.'

'And India resisted all of that so remarkably well. We are seeing this great partnership unfold. And so, yes, I want to address the different conditions. But I think it's also being really emphasised by the fact that the batting standard and quality is of the absolute highest level on this surface,' Hayden added.

IMAGE: The drastic change in the pitch's behaviour left many scratching their heads. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/X

Apart from rollers, weather conditions also played a significant role in the pitch's evolution. Day 1 was cold, with moisture aiding seam and swing.

Rain in the lead-up to the Test ensured bowlers had plenty to exploit. But on Day 2, bright sunshine evaporated the moisture, making the track more conducive for batting.

Despite the favourable conditions, signs of cracks and uneven bounce are already visible, indicating that spinners could soon have their say.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who has enjoyed success at the Optus stadium with 27 wickets, is yet to make an impact in this match. As conditions evolve, Lyon's role on Day 3 will be pivotal if Australia is to stage a comeback.