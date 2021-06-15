News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » At Geeta Basra's virtual baby shower

At Geeta Basra's virtual baby shower

By Rediff Cricket
June 15, 2021 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harbhajan Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Basra/Instagram
 

Actor Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in July, shared some lovely photos from her virtual baby shower.

From Geeta's post, it appears that her friends, who are in different countries, virtually organised her baby shower with help from hubby Bhajji who played a 'good accomplice'.

Geeta Basra

 

Geeta Basra

 

Geeta Basra

 

Geeta Basra

 

Geeta Basra

Geeta and Bhajji wed in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016.

The Britain-raised actress made her Bollywood debut in the Emraan Hashmi starrer Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She also starred in The Train (2007), Zila Ghaziabad (2013),Second Hand Husband (2015) and 2016's Lock.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Harbhajan absolutely loves kids'
'Harbhajan absolutely loves kids'
Stars who announced pregnancy on SM
Stars who announced pregnancy on SM
Harbhajan's daughter loves twinning with her parents
Harbhajan's daughter loves twinning with her parents
'It was challenging to snatch lives from death'
'It was challenging to snatch lives from death'
New Zealand announce team for WTC final
New Zealand announce team for WTC final
COVID: India sees 60,471 new cases, lowest in 75 days
COVID: India sees 60,471 new cases, lowest in 75 days
Bon appetit: French chef serves insects as meals
Bon appetit: French chef serves insects as meals

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Bhajji to be dad again

Bhajji to be dad again

How Geeta Basra stays fit during pregnancy

How Geeta Basra stays fit during pregnancy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use