At Geeta Basra's virtual baby shower

June 15, 2021 09:33 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geeta Basra/Instagram

Actor Geeta Basra, who is expecting her second child with cricketer Harbhajan Singh in July, shared some lovely photos from her virtual baby shower.

From Geeta's post, it appears that her friends, who are in different countries, virtually organised her baby shower with help from hubby Bhajji who played a 'good accomplice'.

Geeta and Bhajji wed in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016.

The Britain-raised actress made her Bollywood debut in the Emraan Hashmi starrer Dil Diya Hai in 2006. She also starred in The Train (2007), Zila Ghaziabad (2013),Second Hand Husband (2015) and 2016's Lock.