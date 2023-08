Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Saif Ahmed/Twitter

Bangladesh batter Mohammad Naim Sheikh left everyone stunned with his bizzare preparations for the Asia Cup.

In the video uploaded by Saif Ahmed, the social media manager of the Bangla Tigers T20 team, on X nee Twitter, Naim Sheikh can be seen walking barefoot on fire as part of his mental training.



'Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of the Asia Cup', Ahmed captioned the video on Twitter.