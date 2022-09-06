News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We need to change our team'

'We need to change our team'

By Rediff Cricket
September 06, 2022 12:13 IST
Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel should come in, says Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI
 

There has been a lot of changes when it comes to selecting the perfect line-up by the Indian team management over the past few months.

Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda have been used as openers for the team.

In Sunday's Asia Cup game against Pakistan, Team India made three changes with two of them being forced due to Ravindra Jadeja's injury and Avesh Khan's illness.

They eventually lost that match by five wickets.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was asked if he would bring in Axar Patel to the side for the must-win clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

'Axar Patel should come in,' Pujara told ESPNCricinfo. 'We need to change our team. This combination isn't working for us.'

'Hardik (Pandya), yes he has been bowling well, but you can't ask him to bowl four overs all the time,' Pujara added. 'So, if Avesh is fit, he should come back into the team.'

Rediff Cricket
