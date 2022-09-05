'I'm feeling good regarding my batting'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's 60 off 44 balls was his most convincing knock at the Asia Cup. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

For the first time since stepping down as India's captain from all formats, Virat Kohli addressed a press conference.

To everyone's surprise, Kohli, who had kept away from the media, came to attend the press conference shortly after Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2022.

And Kohli did not disappoint from the word go. He spoke about his critics and also shed light on what transpired after he resigned as India's Test captain in January.

'Never really paid attention to these things (answering the critics). I have played for 14 years and it doesn't happen by chance. My job is to work hard on my game, something that I am keen to do, keen to improve for my team and that's something that I am going to continue to do so,' Kohli said.

'Everyone is doing their job. Our job is to play the game, work hard, give our 120 per cent. As long as I am doing that and the team has faith it in that, what happens in the change room that matters to us, to me as well,' Kohli added.

'People have their opinions, that's absolutely fine. That doesn't change my happiness as a person,' he added.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is slowly rediscovering his touch. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Kohli said he wanted the break ahead of the Asia Cup to put things into perspective and he was able to find the excitement to play cricket back during the time away from competitive action.

'I took some time away, put things in perspective and it's given me a kind of relaxation that this is not the be-all-and-end-all of life. I have realised in life that I can't put so much pressure of expectations on myself that I am not express myself,' Kohli said.

'That's not why I started playing the game. I was able to find that excitement back. When I came here, the environment was very welcoming, and the camaraderie with the boys is amazing,' Kohli added.

'The environment in the team is amazing. I am absolutely loving playing all over again and feeling good regarding my batting.'