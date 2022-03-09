News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin says Kapil Dev sent him two invaluable gifts

Ashwin says Kapil Dev sent him two invaluable gifts

Source: ANI
March 09, 2022 19:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sweet of Kapil Dev to send a bouquet, handwritten note to home: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Kapil's tally of 434 Test wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin talks about the lavish praise he got after he surpassed Kapil Dev's tally of 434 Test wickets to become India's second-highest wicket-take for the country after Anil Kumble.

 

Ashwin expressed how surpassing Kapil Dev's tally was never even a part of his bucket list, he added it was sweet of Kapil Dev for sending bouquets and handwritten notes to his home.

"It's like a dream. For me getting this number of wickets was never even a part of my bucket list. It was very sweet of Kapil paji, he actually sent a bouquet to my home, and also sent a handwritten note congratulating me on passing him," said Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted by BCCI.

"Rohit went out in the press conference and lavished praises on me and he did not know how to react until this morning at the breakfast ... that was very sweet. "

"One day, he took me aside and said Ashwin you just come into the side and I appreciate you speaking in the team meetings and all that but you also need to understand why we say certain things," he added.

"We say it with the intent to make sure that once you go to the Indian team you are not found wanting with your basics and that really opened the flood gates for me and Raman forever. Because I knew this man had the best intentions in place for anybody that walked on the ground inside this team," he continued.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Rahane Visited His School
Why Rahane Visited His School
Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever
Warne: Moments To Remember Him Forever
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
SEE: Kohli's gesture for disabled fan
Terrorist behind IC-814 hijack shot dead in Karachi
Terrorist behind IC-814 hijack shot dead in Karachi
Ties with China based on '3 mutuals': Foreign secy
Ties with China based on '3 mutuals': Foreign secy
Deloitte bats for RBI's digital currency
Deloitte bats for RBI's digital currency
Women's WC: Indian batters must perform against NZ
Women's WC: Indian batters must perform against NZ

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

'Mankad' no longer unfair play in cricket, says MCC

'Mankad' no longer unfair play in cricket, says MCC

Jadeja is World No 1 all-rounder in Test cricket!

Jadeja is World No 1 all-rounder in Test cricket!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances