Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India

Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India

Source: ANI
June 23, 2022 19:32 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-19. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin joined the Indian squad in Leicester ahead of the fifth, rescheduled Test match against England after recovering from COVID-19 and completing all necessary protocols.

He was seen with the team before the start of their practice game against Leicestershire.

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-19. The off-spinner had come to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but had to follow the quarantine.

 

He is not part of India's squad for the warm-up game against Leicestershire, which started on Thursday.

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

But before that, it is playing a four-day warm-up match with Leicestershire from June 24-27 to prepare for the Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

 

Source: ANI
