Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested for first 2 games

IMAGE: India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 22. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Ravichandran Ashwin's World Cup hopes got a big boost after he was picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Following their Asia Cup triumph on Sunday, India rested regular captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two games, with K L Rahul named as the captain.

In a surprise move, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is part of the Asian Games team, was named for the first two ODIs.

Ashwin faces a fight for a place in the team with fellow off-spinner Washington Sundar as both vie to replace Axar Patel in the first two games and boost their hopes for the World Cup.

The final World Cup squad cut-off date for teams is September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring the ICC's approval.

India geared up for the ODI World Cup on the right note, winning the Asia Cup title with a crushing win over Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17.

India’s Squad for first two ODIs vs Australia: K L Rahul (captain, w/k), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India vs Australia Schedule:

1st ODI: September 22, Mohali

2nd ODI: September 24, Indore

3rd ODI: September 27, Rajkot