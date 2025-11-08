Soorma revamp coaching set-up ahead of HIL

IMAGE: Philippe Goldberg was instrumental in Belgium’s rise as a modern hockey powerhouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soorma Hockey Club

Soorma Hockey Club has pressed refresh on its coaching blueprint ahead of Hero Hockey India League Season 2, roping in Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium as the new Head Coach of the men’s team. Joining him is Argentina’s Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner, who steps in as Analytical Coach in a move that underlines Soorma’s growing emphasis on data, detail and discipline.

Current Head Coach Jeroen Baart will transition into an Advisor’s role, continuing to guide the team’s strategy and technical framework.

After an impressive debut season where Soorma finished third, the club has chosen to keep its core intact, retaining the players who formed its backbone. Among the new additions are Jeetpal, a promising youngster eager to make his mark, and Akashdeep Singh, whose attacking nous is expected to sharpen Soorma’s frontline.

Technical Director Arjun Halappa called the appointments “a significant step” in the club’s evolution. “Philippe’s structured approach complements our playing philosophy, while Ignacio’s analytical depth will elevate our preparation and tactical execution,” he said.

Goldberg, a European medalist and former coach of Belgium’s U21 and senior teams, was instrumental in Belgium’s rise as a modern hockey powerhouse. Bergner, a 2012 London Olympian, has been part of both Argentina’s and Belgium’s coaching systems, known for his data-driven precision and scientific approach to performance.

“Joining Soorma Hockey Club is an exciting opportunity to contribute to India’s evolving hockey landscape,” Goldberg said. “My goal is to enhance the foundation already built, creating a framework that encourages discipline, creativity, and sustained performance.”

The new season’s leadership brings together European precision, South American flair and Indian mentorship, a heady mix designed to make Soorma one of the most balanced sides in the league.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, Soorma will open its 2026 campaign against defending champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 4 in Chennai.

Soorma Hockey Coaching Staff 2025-26:

Philippe Goldberg - Men’s Head Coach

Sardar Singh - Indian Coach and Mentor

Ignacio Ricardo Bergner - Analytical Coach

Arjun Halappa - Technical Director

Jeroen Baart - Advisor