Ashes: Woakes 'desperate' to be a part of England's line-up for the fourth Test

IMAGE: Following a strong comeback Chris Woakes is hopeful of playing the fourth Ashes Test. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England's all-rounder Chris Woakes desperately wants to be a part of the English side in the fourth Ashes Test starting from July 19 in Manchester and is gearing up during the training sessions keeping that in mind.

Woakes had a great return to the side after almost 16 months as he took three wickets in both innings of the first Test of the Ashes series. He had a significant contribution in the previous Headingley victory, where he scored a crucial unbeaten 32.

"When you get the opportunity to play in an Ashes series then you try and take it with both hands," Woakes told Sky Sports at a celebration evening for Super 1s, a national cricket programme giving young people with a disability the chance to play regular competitive cricket.'

The England pacer said that he has performed well in the last matches, however, he is practising in the nets to get a place in the team.

"I feel like last week went very well for myself and the team and when you win a game of cricket you obviously want to be part of the next game. I'm obviously desperate to be part of next week, but at the same time I'll get there, try and perform well in practice, do my right prep and the selection is out of my control. What will be will be but hopefully I get the nod," Woakes said.

Woakes made a comeback to the side after recovering from a knee injury. This is the first appearance for the English all-rounder under the 'Bazball' era of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

"Great to be back amongst the team and be part of what is an incredible Ashes series, It has been great to watch from the sides but now to be out there and in the middle is an amazing feeling.

"All they're trying to do is take that fear of failure away from players, go out there and express yourself. We've realised we've got an incredibly talented squad, so it's just about letting players go out there, play their way and have the backing of the dressing room," he added further.

"It very much feels that way. You're backed however you want to go about your business out in the middle. They're very much all about trying to win and that's always at the forefront of the mind. To be part of such an exciting team like that is great to be a part of," Woakes concluded.