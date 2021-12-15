Ashes: Richardson to replace Hazlewood; Warner fit

IMAGE: Two-test Jhye Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack in the second day-night Ashes Test. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.



Two-test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.



Left-hander Warner suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane.



There were no other changes to the XI that dominated at the Gabba to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.



Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.



Australia's playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon