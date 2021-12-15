News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes: Richardson to replace Hazlewood; Warner fit

Ashes: Richardson to replace Hazlewood; Warner fit

December 15, 2021 09:50 IST
Jhye Richardson

IMAGE: Two-test Jhye Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack in the second day-night Ashes Test. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Jhye Richardson will replace injured paceman Josh Hazlewood but opener David Warner has been cleared to play against England in the second day-night Ashes Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

 

Hazlewood was ruled out of Adelaide after suffering a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket win in the first test at the Gabba.

Two-test Richardson beat out the uncapped pace veteran Michael Neser for the spot in Australia's attack with Cummins, Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Left-hander Warner suffered bruised ribs after taking a few body blows during his 94 in Brisbane.

There were no other changes to the XI that dominated at the Gabba to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-test series.

Australia hold the urn after retaining it in 2019 in England, where they drew the series 2-2 against Joe Root's team.

Australia's playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

Source: REUTERS
