HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » I won't open in Brisbane Test, declares Labuschagne

I won't open in Brisbane Test, declares Labuschagne

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 13:43 IST

x

'He's 38, he's been around the block a long time ... he's an amazing player.'

Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne suggested that the time for such experiments was over irrespective of whatever was decided about Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Marnus Labuschagne has backed Usman Khawaja ahead of the second Ashes Test and made it clear he will not be moving back up the order even if Australia decide to drop the struggling opener.

Khawaja struggled with back spasms during Australia's dramatic victory over England in the series opener in Perth, failing to open either innings and contributing only two runs to his team's cause.

Travis Head's match-winning century as Khawaja's replacement as opener has reinvigorated the debate over the top of the Australian order, but Labuschagne bridled on Monday when asked if he had any advice for the lefthander.

"I don't think he needs advice," Labuschagne told reporters at Brisbane's Gabba, where the second test starts on Thursday.

"He's 38, he's been around the block a long time ... he's an amazing player.

"And the way he's gone about his game, the way he's gone from a number three, four and then to open the batting, and the way he's done that and navigated some tricky scenarios. He's just been awesome.

"So I don't have any advice for him on it, because ... in first-class (cricket) this year, he's batted beautifully. The way he's been batting is awesome."

Ironically, the heated debate about Australia's opening partnership over the 22 months since David Warner retired from Tests has previously focused entirely on who should bat with Khawaja.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith have filled the gap left by Warner on a temporary basis but the 31-year-old suggested on Monday that the time for such experiments was over whatever was decided about Khawaja.

"I think we can pretty much be sure that Steve or I won't open," he said.

Labuschagne, who normally bats at number three, was dropped from the Test side during the tour of West Indies in June and July after a poor run of form only to storm back into the team with a string of centuries in domestic cricket.

 

In Perth, he scored a modest nine runs in the opening innings before securing his 24th Test half-century in the company of Head to get Australia across the line for an eight-wicket victory.

"I personally took a lot away from that," he said.

"To be able to go out there and finish the game off, build that partnership with Trav and be able to play some really free-flowing cricket was really exciting." 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'You Will Notice Two Virat Kohlis...'
'You Will Notice Two Virat Kohlis...'
'Kohli is mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here'
'Kohli is mentally young, fresh, and wants to be here'
'Why do we need to talk about Kohli's future?'
'Why do we need to talk about Kohli's future?'
'Kohli is just batting longer and longer'
'Kohli is just batting longer and longer'
Kohli rules out Test return, vows to stick to ODIs!
Kohli rules out Test return, vows to stick to ODIs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Mouni Roy steals the limelight in her stylish look0:52

Mouni Roy steals the limelight in her stylish look

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at Mumbai airport1:10

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at...

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi1:44

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO