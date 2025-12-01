'Kohli is just batting longer and longer'

'He drives well, he pulls well, cuts well, plays with his pads well.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit his 52nd ODI hundred on Sunday to guide India to 17-run win in the series opener and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Photograph: ANI Photo

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen says stopping world-class batters like Virat Kohli becomes almost impossible once they settle in, admitting that the Indian star's ability to extend his innings makes him one of the toughest opponents to bowl to.



Reflecting on Kohli's match-winning century in the first ODI, Jansen said the only realistic window for a bowler is in the first few deliveries.



"When you bowl to world-class players, it's quite difficult to get them out. I always try to get a batter in his first 10 or 15 balls. That's when they are still getting used to the wicket,” Jansen said.



"But once they're in, and they get on a roll, it's very difficult to stop them. Everyone here knows how to play -- that's why you go to plan B or C.”



Kohli hit his 52nd ODI hundred on Sunday to guide India to 17-run win in the series opener and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Jansen, who first bowled to Kohli as a 17-year-old net bowler during India's 2017-18 tour of South Africa, said the challenge of bowling to one of the modern greats remains both frustrating and enjoyable.



"It's nice to watch him play. Growing up watching him on TV to actually bowling to him now… it's annoying but it's fun at the same time,” he said. "He drives well, he pulls well, cuts well, plays with his pads well. I don't think much has changed -- he is just batting longer and longer."



On his own batting form in the series, the tall left-hander said the presence of a settled top order has allowed him to play with freedom, even as he continues to make rapid strides as a lower-order batter in the ongoing white-ball series against India. Jansen, who took 2/76 with the ball smashed a brilliant 70 from 39 balls to rally South Africa after a few early wickets but the visitors fell short by 17 runs.



"It's always nice to walk in when the top five are on a roll. I'm just watching the ball and playing it as it comes. At the moment it's working for me.”



Jansen said the Proteas were not too disheartened by going 0-1 down and believed they were "doing the right things” despite India's win.

"We didn't bowl too badly. They got early wickets, we were on the back foot, then we pulled it back. It's just about adding the good things on top of each other like we've been doing in the Test squad,” he said.



He confirmed that injured players remained under medical supervision and a clearer update would be available when the squad regroups ahead of the second ODI in Raipur.



Regular skipper Temba Bavuma was 'rested' for the Ranchi ODI as Aiden Markram led in his place.