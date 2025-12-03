HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bazball under microscope as England face pink ball demons

December 03, 2025 15:36 IST

England's players celebrate

IMAGE: England need at least a draw in the second Test in Brisbane to have genuine hope of contending in the five-match series. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England's unyielding faith in Bazball will be under scrutiny at a flood-lit Gabba from Thursday as Ben Stokes's side confront their pink ball frailties and the spectre of a 2-0 Ashes deficit to Australia.

After surrendering a dominant position in the eight-wicket defeat in Perth, England need at least a draw in the second Test in Brisbane to have genuine hope of contending in the five-match series.

But history and conditions suggest a result is overwhelmingly likely.

All day-night Tests, which use a pink ball that shows up better under the lights instead of the typical red, have produced a winner, and England's record under lights offers little comfort. They have lost five of their seven pink-ball matches, including all three against Australia.

The most recent against the hosts was a 146-run hiding in Hobart in the 2021/22 Ashes, a loss that sealed a 4-0 series drubbing and paved the way for the attacking revolution under England coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Four years on, Bazball is now in the firing line, with former players and pundits decrying the high-risk game on Australia's spicy pitches.

McCullum and Stokes are unmoved, though, believing that changing tack now could only lead to ruin.

"I've got complete trust in the players that we select to go out there with that mentality of being the person who's going to influence the game in the right way for us," Stokes told reporters at the Gabba on Wednesday.

"Sometimes that doesn't always work out that way ... We've taken some lessons from last week."

DAY-NIGHT CREDENTIALS

Bazball or bust, it will take something special for England to win the series from here.

No English side has come back from 1-0 down to claim the urn in Australia since the 1950s and none have won a Test at the Gabba since Mike Gatting's team in 1986.

Australia, by contrast, are sitting pretty, effectively owning the day-night format with a record of 13 wins in 14

Tests.

If England can take a scrap of comfort, it is that Australia's sole defeat with the pink ball came at the Gabba, in 2024, against the West Indies.

While the Gabba is renowned for pace and bounce, England shelved their four-seamer setup from Perth, recalling spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks for just his third test in place of Mark Wood.

Jacks will be tasked with stiffening England's batting after their collapse led to a defeat inside two days in Perth.

Australia will not confirm their XI until the toss on Thursday but Travis Head is expected to continue opening in place of the injured Usman Khawaja following his match-winning 123 in the second innings in Perth.

That would open the door for wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis to step into the middle order and play his first Test in Australia should selectors again overlook Beau Webster as a second all-round option.

CUMMINS COMEBACK?

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith said there may even be a place for regular captain Pat Cummins in the XI, despite the fast bowler's omission from the squad named last week.

After missing Perth with a back injury, Cummins's inclusion would likely see one-test quick Brendan Doggett make way rather than ageless spinner Nathan Lyon.

 

Whatever Australia's XI, left-arm quick Mitchell Starc looms as pivotal again following his 10-wicket clinic in Perth.

Already the most prolific bowler in day-night Tests with 81 wickets at an average of 17.08, Starc needs only three more dismissals to surpass Wasim Akram's 414 and become the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in all Tests.

No England batter may feel Starc's threat more than Joe Root. The under-pressure former captain was twice removed cheaply by Starc in Perth.

Root spent much of the buildup to Brisbane training against left-arm seam, searching for answers as England brace for another inquiry into their technique and philosophy under the Gabba lights.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
