HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20

Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 13:24 IST

x

KL Rahul

IMAGE: The unbelievable toss losing streak rolls on for India. Photograph: BCCI

The script was the same in Raipur: South Africa won the toss and elected to field, ensuring India's staggering, unwanted run of consecutive ODI toss losses extended to 20 matches.

This incredible sequence began with the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad and has since continued unabated across bilateral series and events. Crucially, the captain hasn't mattered--from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to the current skipper, KL Rahul, the coin has consistently gone against the Men in Blue.

 

The sheer scale of this streak is unprecedented. The previous record for the most consecutive ODI toss losses was held by the Netherlands, who lost 11 in a row.

India has now nearly doubled that number, creating a bizarre and historic record. As the team aims to seal the series against Temba Bavuma's returning South Africa, the biggest challenge before the first ball has consistently been the simple flip of a coin.

India will be hoping this record is broken sooner rather than later.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
'Kohli, Rohit playing like 28-year-olds'
'Kohli, Rohit playing like 28-year-olds'
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
After 15 years, Kohli set to light up Vijay Hazare
After 15 years, Kohli set to light up Vijay Hazare
Kohli, Rohit hit nets in tandem; Gambhir watches on
Kohli, Rohit hit nets in tandem; Gambhir watches on

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft escape system0:19

Watch: DRDO conducts high-speed test of fighter aircraft...

Georgia Andriani's sizzling hot look0:34

Georgia Andriani's sizzling hot look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO