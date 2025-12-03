Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20

IMAGE: The unbelievable toss losing streak rolls on for India. Photograph: BCCI

The script was the same in Raipur: South Africa won the toss and elected to field, ensuring India's staggering, unwanted run of consecutive ODI toss losses extended to 20 matches.

This incredible sequence began with the 2023 World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad and has since continued unabated across bilateral series and events. Crucially, the captain hasn't mattered--from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to the current skipper, KL Rahul, the coin has consistently gone against the Men in Blue.

The sheer scale of this streak is unprecedented. The previous record for the most consecutive ODI toss losses was held by the Netherlands, who lost 11 in a row.

India has now nearly doubled that number, creating a bizarre and historic record. As the team aims to seal the series against Temba Bavuma's returning South Africa, the biggest challenge before the first ball has consistently been the simple flip of a coin.

India will be hoping this record is broken sooner rather than later.