Arshdeep Reveals His Super Over Success Mantra!

Arshdeep Reveals His Super Over Success Mantra!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 27, 2025 17:36 IST

'My plan in the Super Over was clear -- bowl wide yorkers, and make them score on the off-side.'

Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh conceded 46 runs in four overs before he bowled a brilliant two-run Super Over against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Arshdeep Singh linked his success in the Super Over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s match to his ability to nail the wide yorkers.

Arshdeep was taken to the cleaners by Sri Lanka batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, getting smashed around for 26 runs in two overs in Dubai on Friday.

But the left-arm pacer came back well and conceded just two runs in the Super Over, and also took the wickets of Perera and Dasun Shanaka.

“My feeling was that…we got hit in the Power Play, but everyone chipped in later and took the game to Super Over. My plan in the Super Over was clear -- bowl wide yorkers, and make them score on the off-side,” said Arshdeep in a video posted by BCCI.

The plan worked to perfection as both Perera and Shanaka were caught at deep point by substitute fielder Rinku Singh and deep backward point by Jitesh Sharma, another substitute fielder, as India emerged winners in the Super Over after the scores were tied at 202 in the regulation time.

Arshdeed has played just two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup as India stuck with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, largely due to the nature of the Dubai pitch.

But he is not disappointed.

"I always try to keep myself mentally ready. Whenever you go to bed, you should feel that you have given your 100 percent. Whenever you are not playing you should give your 100 percent off the field, hold the players who are playing, train well, work on your fitness."

However, the 26-year-old had a moment of delight when he became the first Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20 Internationals.

He was the third quickest (64 matches) to reach the landmark behind spinners Rashid Khan (53) of Afghanistan and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (54).

But the Punjab man wants to live in the present and work on his skills.

 

“You just need to enjoy the present irrespective of the situation. Whenever my turn comes — contain the runs, build the pressure and take wickets. New ball, old ball, first innings or second innings, I just need to adapt to the situations.

“Fortunately, I got lot of good partners whether it's Bhuvi bhai, Shami bhai, Bumrah bhai or Hardik bhai. We just try to keep the pressure up. I need to thank all of them,” he added.

