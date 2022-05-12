News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Are Tim Paine's playing days finally over?

Are Tim Paine's playing days finally over?

Source: PTI
May 12, 2022 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tim Paine in action for Australia in 2018. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine's career appears to have come to an end as Tasmania has not offered him a fresh contract, months after his text message scandal before the Ashes series.

The 37-year-old Paine has not been included in the contracted players' list, posted by Cricket Tasmania on its website.

Paine had quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago.

During a correspondence with Australian cricket authorities in June 2018, the woman claimed she was offended by "Mr Paine's sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments".

After a sabbatical from cricket following his captaincy resignation, Paine returned to Tasmania as an assistant coach late last season, even as his playing career remained uncertain until the release of the Tigers squad on Thursday.

Paine was promoted as Australia's Test captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

He has played 35 Tests and 147 first-class matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Kohli bounce back to form against Punjab Kings?
Will Kohli bounce back to form against Punjab Kings?
Sanga, Warner, Marsh discuss Lanka?
Sanga, Warner, Marsh discuss Lanka?
Turning Points: Warner's 3 Lives
Turning Points: Warner's 3 Lives
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Meet Team India's new finishers: DK and Tewatia

Meet Team India's new finishers: DK and Tewatia

DC-RR: Top Performer: Marsh's Heroics

DC-RR: Top Performer: Marsh's Heroics

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances