Archer returns to England team for Lord's Test

Archer returns to England team for Lord's Test

July 09, 2025 17:17 IST

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer will play his first Test in more than four years as he replaces fellow seamer Josh Tongue for the third Test at Lord's. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England's Jofra Archer has been named in the team to face India in the third Test of the series at Lord's, England's cricket board (ECB) announced on Wednesday, as the fast bowler prepares for his first Test in more than four years.

Archer will replace fellow seamer Josh Tongue, the only change England have made, for the third test That starts on Thursday. Tongue picked up only four wickets and conceded more than 200 runs in the two innings.

Archer has not played in the longest format since England faced India in Ahmedabad in February 2021. The 30-year-old has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests and although he was added to the squad for the second match, he was not included in the team.

However, England coach Brendon McCullum said Archer was in the frame for the third Test after putting his fitness woes behind him.

A series of physical problems kept delaying his return to red-ball cricket, including elbow injuries, back issues and a thumb injury.

"Really exciting, it's great for English fans, but also for Jof. It's been a long time coming for him. I think the way in which he's handled the injury setbacks over that period has been very commendable,"

England skipper Ben Stokes told reporters.

"And then the way in which he's got himself back onto the field and playing cricket over a long period of time now. It was exciting to have him back in the squad and in contention for last week, but now we can say he's in the playing 11.

"Jof's going to be pretty proud of himself that he's managed to get himself back here after two pretty big injury scares."

Stokes had also said they would consider fresh legs with such a quick turnaround time between the second and third Test, especially after England's bowlers bowled 234 overs in the second Test that India won by 336 runs.

England struggled to take wickets against India, who scored more than 1,000 runs in a Test match for the first time in history in the second match and the hosts will hope Archer's pace can be a lethal weapon at Lord's.

 

England will also be wary of India's record at Lord's, where they have more wins (three) than any other venue in England.

The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the first match at Headingley before India won a Test for the first time at Edgbaston on Sunday.

England's playing XI for Lord's Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

