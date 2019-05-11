Another Sri Lankan charged under ICC anti-corruption code

Last updated on: May 11, 2019 19:02 IST

IMAGE: Sri Lankan supporters wave flags during an ODI match. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council charged Sri Lankan cricket performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.



Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket, has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to an ICC media release on Saturday.

Jayasundara was charged under Article 2.1.3 for offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan sports minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match or (in the alternative) or under Article 2.1.1 for contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match.



He was also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.



Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges.



Sri Lanka has been hit hard by these allegations, with several players suspended by ICC.



His provisional suspension comes a day after the ICC charged former Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Gunawardene with match-fixing.



Earlier this year, Sri Lanka batting great Sanath Jayasuriya was banned from all cricket for two years after breaching two counts of the ICC's anti-corruption code.



The ICC had said the former captain had refused to cooperate with any investigation conducted by its anti-corruption unit (ACU) under Article 2.4.6 of the anti-corruption code.



It added in a statement that the 49-year-old had also been sanctioned for trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to anti-corruption investigation under Article 2.4.7 of the code.