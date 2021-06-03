News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Robinson apologises for old racist, sexist posts

England's Robinson apologises for old racist, sexist posts

June 03, 2021 01:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ollie Robinson

IMAGE: Debutant Ollie Robinson was the pick of England's bowlers with two wickets but his day turned sour when his tweets from 2012-2013 went viral on social media. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for historical racist and sexist tweets that came to light on Wednesday when he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

 

Robinson, 27, was the pick of England's bowlers with two wickets but his day turned sour when his tweets from 2012-2013 went viral on social media.

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist," Robinson said in a statement.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks.

"I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets."

Robinson said he did not want tweets from eight years ago to "diminish the efforts" of his team mates and the country's cricket board in efforts to combat racism and sexism.

"I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area," he added. "I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today."

The England team had begun the day by sharing a "moment of unity" with New Zealand, wearing anti-discrimination T-shirts.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said he did "not have the words to express how disappointed" he was.

"Any person reading those words, particularly a woman or person of colour, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable. We are better than this," Harrison said.

"We have a zero-tolerance stance to any form of discrimination and there are rules in place that handle conduct of this nature. We will initiate a full investigation as part of our disciplinary process."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
We never ask for revenge, we ask for respect: Bravo
We never ask for revenge, we ask for respect: Bravo
WTC final should be best of three affair: Shastri
WTC final should be best of three affair: Shastri
Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India
Warner recalls terrifying COVID-19 situation in India
French Open PIX: Serena through after second-set blip
French Open PIX: Serena through after second-set blip
PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's
PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's
Check out Euro 2020 schedule
Check out Euro 2020 schedule
Paucity of doses: No vaccination in Mumbai today
Paucity of doses: No vaccination in Mumbai today

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's

PIX: Conway shines with century on debut at Lord's

Holding delivers powerful snorter against racism

Holding delivers powerful snorter against racism

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use