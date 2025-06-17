Angelo is sad.. not because he's quitting Tests!

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews is the third highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in Tests, behind Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of his final Test match, former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has expressed deep concern over the limited Test cricket opportunities for teams outside the traditional powerhouses like Australia, India, and England.

The series opener against Bangladesh beginning at Galle on Wednesday will be his final appearance in the longest format, marking the end of a 16-year-long red-ball career.

Sri Lanka will be playing just four Tests in 2025 - their lowest number of Tests in a calendar year since 2013.

"I played my 100th Test in Galle, so I thought I'd say goodbye in Galle. But the main reason was because we don't have any games coming up, at least for now. After this, we'll be having our next assignment in Test cricket after a year's time, that is a very long wait," Angelo said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I think it's quite sad to be honest. I mean, the younger generation are urging for more Test cricket. Test cricket is obviously the pinnacle of cricket. We all should push for more Tests. These guys are so enthusiastic about Test cricket."

He also said he wanted to give the player replacing him in the second Test a chance to play, as opportunities might be few and far between in the near future.

"I thought it's good to give an opportunity to whoever is going to replace me in the second Test, because he's not going to get an opportunity till the next year (laughs). And in that year, you don't know what's going to happen. So I thought I'd just play one game and then try and give an opportunity to the other guy who's replacing me in the second Test."

Angelo, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in 2009, has been a pivotal figure in Sri Lankan cricket for over 15 years, excelling as both an all-rounder and a leader.

He is the third highest run-scorer for the country in Tests, behind Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardena (11,814), having aggregated 8,167 in 118 Test matches.

The 33-year-old veteran, who has hinted at retiring from T20Is after next year's World Cup, also has 33 Test wickets under his belt.