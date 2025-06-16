Root has legends Tendulkar, Dravid in his sights

IMAGE: Joe Root is not only inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's World record tally of 15,921 Test runs, he also has a shot at overtaking Rahul Dravid's record for the highest-ever batting average in India-England Tests. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

As England gear up for a five-match Test series against India starting June 20 in Leeds, all eyes will be on their star batter Joe Root, whose appetite for big runs and record-breaking centuries has made him the most consistent batter in the world in the last few years.



In the upcoming series, Root will be chasing the records set by two of India's legendary batters.



Root is not only inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar's World record tally of 15,921 Test runs, he also has a shot at overtaking Rahul Dravid's record for the highest-ever batting average in India-England Tests.



Root is England's all-time leading Test run-scorer and overall fifth in the world with 13,006 runs in 153 Tests at an average of 50.80, with 36 centuries and 65 fifties and a best score of 262.



He needs just 373 runs to overtake Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who made 13,378 runs in 168 Tests at an average of 51.85 with 42 tons and become the second-highest run-scorer in Test history --

behind only Tendulkar.Given Root's formidable record against India, this is well within reach. In 30 Tests against India, he has amassed 2,846 runs at a superb average of 58.08, with 10 centuries and 11 fifties, with a best of 2018.He has been dominant against India at home -- averaging a stunning 74.95, scoring 1,574 runs in 15 Tests with seven centuries and five fifties.

Among batters with at least 1,500 runs in England vs India Test matches, Root's average of 58.55 is second only to Rahul Dravid's 60.93



Root finished the previous WTC cycle with 1,968 runs in 22 Tests (40 innings) at 54.66, including seven centuries and seven fifties, with a top score of 262.



He will be keen to continue that momentum in the new cycle and set another record in the WTC.



Root could become the first batter to complete 6,000 runs in WTC history. He currently leads with 5,543 runs in 64 matches at an average of 51.80, including 18 centuries and 21 fifties from 117 innings.