Anderson lauds Tendulkar as 'best batter' he has faced

IMAGE: Jimmy is the first pace bowler to reach 700 wickets in Test cricket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters.

England's fast bowling legend, James Anderson, who is nearing the end of his illustrious international career, has revealed that he enjoyed his battles against Sachin Tendulkar the most.

Anderson, currently playing his 188th Test for England against the West Indies at Lord's, will retire after this game.

Despite dismissing Tendulkar nine times, Anderson admitted he never had a specific plan against the Indian cricket icon. "The best batter I would have to say is Sachin Tendulkar," Anderson told Sky Sports when asked about the toughest batter he faced.

"I don't remember having a specific game plan against Sachin. Once he came on, I would just think that I cannot bowl a bad ball here, he was that kind of player."

Anderson highlighted Tendulkar's impact on the game, especially in India. "He was a key player for India. If you got him out in India, the whole atmosphere in the ground changed. He was such a big wicket," Anderson said.

Similar to Tendulkar, who represented India for 24 years, Anderson has set a remarkable example for fast bowlers, playing Test cricket for 21 years and becoming the first to breach the 700-wicket mark, a milestone he achieved earlier this year during India's tour.

Anderson acknowledged that both he and Tendulkar enjoyed success against each other. "You just try to bowl your best ball, top of off-stump, the whole time and hope he misses a straight one. In England, he might nick the odd one, but generally, I'd try and get him out LBW early," he explained.

"I had some success against him, but he had success against me as well. He got runs against us quite a lot." he added.

In his career against India, Anderson claimed 149 wickets in 39 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. Tendulkar, on the other hand, amassed 2,535 runs in 32 Tests against England at an average of 51.73, with seven centuries and 13 fifties.

Reflecting on his career, Anderson also mentioned his innings of 81 at Nottingham in July 2014 against India as one of his proudest achievements.

"I am most proud of getting 81 at Trent Bridge against India. I probably should pick a wicket or bowling performance, but getting 81 with the bat is just something I still can't believe I have done," he said.