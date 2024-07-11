News
PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s

PICS, Eng vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2: Root, Brook hit 50s

July 11, 2024 18:41 IST
IMAGES from Day 2 of the opening Test played between England and West Indies, at Lord's in London, on Thursday.

Joe Root scored a free-flowing 68 not out  

IMAGE: Joe Root scored a free-flowing 68 not out in the morning session. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Joe Root made a serene 68 at a sun-kissed Lord's on Thursday as England moved onto 293-6 and extended their lead over West Indies to 172 runs at lunch on the second day of the first Test.

 

England lost the wickets of Harry Brook and Ben Stokes but Root showed good touch before being bowled by a fine-turning delivery from spinner Gudakesh Motie just before the interval.\\

Harry Brook celebrates with Joe Root on reaching his half-century, his 12th in 13 Tests 

IMAGE: Harry Brook celebrates with Joe Root on reaching his half-century, his 12th in 13 Tests. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Brook batted with attacking intent and reached his 12th fifty in 13 Tests before getting in a tangle over a short ball from Alzarri Joseph and skying a catch to wicketkeeper Joshua de Silva.

Stokes was bowled by Motie for four with another ball that span sharply and struck the England captain's middle stump.

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook, caught out by Joshua Da Silva  

IMAGE: West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook, caught out by Joshua Da Silva. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Root eased to his 62nd Test fifty and 23-year-old Jamie Smith started cautiously before whipping Jayden Seales through mid-wicket and driving him through mid-off for consecutive fours.

Smith was 16 not at the interval with Chris Woakes on five.

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson took seven wickets on his debut to help bowl the touring side out for 121 on the first day.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
