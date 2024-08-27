News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gwalior club unveils shooting range named after Bhaker

Gwalior club unveils shooting range named after Bhaker

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 10:51 IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a shooting range named after Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the function to inaugurate the shooting range in Jiwaji Club in Gwalior, he also made a video call to Bhaker informing her of the same.

Manu Bhaker shooting range

"A shooting range for 10 meter air pistol and rifle has been inaugurated at Jiwaji Club in Gwalior," Scindia told Bhaker in the video call.

The Union minister also fired a few shots at the new range.

 
Source: PTI
