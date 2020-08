August 25, 2020 21:19 IST

England’s James Anderson became the first seam bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets when he claimed the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for 31.

Play resumed after rain and a wet outfield ruined the first two sessions on the fifth day of the third test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday allowing the 38-year-old to reach the landmark.

Anderson now has seven wickets in the match.