News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Heavy rain delays Anderson charge for 600 Test wickets

Heavy rain delays Anderson charge for 600 Test wickets

August 25, 2020 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Ageas Bowl in Southampton under covers because of rain, prior to start of Day 5 of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Alastair Grant/Pool via Getty Images

The start of the fifth day of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton was delayed after heavy morning rain on Tuesday.

Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

 

Any victory push on the final day could be thwarted by rain, though the sun is forecast to come out in the afternoon to dry the sodden outfield.

England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 Test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Playing with MS Dhoni a huge learning: Rahul

Playing with MS Dhoni a huge learning: Rahul

SEE: Quarantine workouts for IPL stars Raina, Krunal

SEE: Quarantine workouts for IPL stars Raina, Krunal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use