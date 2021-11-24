And India Get Going For Test 1

The Indian team got their preparations underway for the two Test series against New Zealand in Kanpur, with a nets session on Tuesday.

Under watchful Head Coach Rahul Dravid, the Indian team went through their paces at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur ahead of the series opener, starting on Thursday.

'When #TeamIndia hit the ground running in Kanpur ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ Test,' BCCI tweeted.

India are missing several key players including Captain Virat Kohli, who is skipping the first match, along with Rohit Sharma, pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

A look at Team India's nets session in Kanpur:

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid speaks to Cheteshwar Pujara -- who has been compared to India's head coach -- during the nets session. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: The team is missing several key players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats in the nets.

IMAGE: Pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal will open the batting in the Kanpur Test.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls with the new ball during the nets. India are likely to field three spinners in the series opener.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav.