When Kohli gave Williams a taste of his own medicine

December 07, 2019 11:04 IST

'It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end.'

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli reacts as West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams looks on. Photograph: BCCI

After playing a match-winning innings of 94 from 50 balls against West Indies in the first T20 International in Hyderabad on Friday, India captain Virat Kohli said international cricket is all about playing hard, but at the same time it is important to have respect for your opponents.

A charged up Kohli was seen imitating West India fast bowler Kesrick Williams's trademark celebration style of scribbling on a notebook after he ripped the pacer apart with his splendid strokeplay.



"No, it is not the CPL (Caribbean Premier League). It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out so I thought I would tick a few in the notebook as well but all good, smiles out there, in the end."

"That's what you want to see, good competitive cricket but at the end of the day we shake hands, that's what cricket is all about, play hard but at the end have respect for your opponents," Kohli said at the post-match ceremony after India cruised to a six-wicket win with eight balls to spare.



In the 16th over of India's innings, Kohli was seen imitating Williams. The first ball of the over was dispatched for a boundary and the next was whipped over midwicket for a six, following which Kohli brought out the notebook celebration as the bowler Williams looked on in amusement.



In 2017, Williams had given Kohli a 'notebook-style' goodbye after taking his wicket and the India captain had clearly not forgotten that and was waiting to give it back.