Always tough after being bowled out for 60: Ravindra

IMAGE: New Zealand spinner Rachin Ravindra bagged three wickets in India's second innings, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, in the second Test, in Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand are well aware that it is extremely tough to bounce back after collapsing for 62 in the first innings, but young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra promised his team would put up a fight on Day 4 of the second Test against India, in Mumbai.

The India-born Ravindra, batting on 2 off 23 balls, again showed resistance with Henry Nicholls (batting on 36 off 86 balls) to enable New Zealand end Day 3 on 140 for 5, even as India stood on the cusp of a series-winning second Test.

"It's always tough being bowled out for 60; a lot of things went wrong," said the 22-year-old at the end of the third day's play.

"We all strive to be better. We tried to put that sort of stuff behind. It was not our best performance but we knew we have got a second innings and we'll keep fighting from there.

“It's important for this game to learn from what you've done and move on to the next thing, not necessarily dwelling on what's happened," he said.

Ravindra also bagged three wickets, including that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a painstaking 36 before he played one to his stumps off the left-arm spinner.

Asked how much of his bowling carried into his batting, he said: "I don't think I carried too much.

"I think I carried an understanding of the surface and what I was doing from when I was bowling to adopting a gameplan. It's important we keep our intent high. Get into good positions and smother the ball nicely."

Ravindra played a steely 18 off 91 balls under fading lights to help New Zealand eke out a draw in his debut Kanpur Test.

"I wouldn't say I defied India; it was a collective team effort, it was pretty cool to be out there till the end.

"Yes, I will take confidence from it but we still have a very, very long way to go. Two days, 180 overs, there's a lot of cricket to be played," he said.

For New Zealand, another Indian-origin spinner Ajaz Patel was their lone warrior, finishing with 14 wickets from the match including his 10-for in the first innings.

"I couldn't be happier for Jazzy (Ajaz). He's an incredible bloke and a great spinner. Each time we gave him the ball, we knew he was going to give us a result. Having him in the team is also helpful for me and the others in the team."