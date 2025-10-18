All Eyes on Vice-Captain Iyer as Twin Milestones Beckon

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, who has played 70 ODIs, has amassed 2,845 runs at an impressive average of 48.22. Photograph: BCCI

Team India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of two major batting milestones as India gear up for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Iyer, who has played 70 ODIs, has amassed 2,845 runs at an impressive average of 48.22, including six centuries and 22 half-centuries. His highest ODI score remains an unbeaten 128*, struck at a strike rate of 100.00.

The stylish right-hander needs 155 more runs to reach the 3,000-run mark in ODIs and just 240 runs to complete 5,000 runs in international cricket.

Across all formats, Iyer has featured in 135 matches, scoring 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties to his name. He has faced 4,943 balls at a healthy strike rate of 96.29.

Earlier this year, Iyer led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first IPL final in a decade, earning plaudits for his aggressive leadership and consistency with the bat. However, his omission from the Asia Cup squad sparked criticism from fans and former cricketers alike.

The Mumbai batter was India’s top run-getter and the second-highest overall in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, including two fifties and a top score of 79, playing a crucial role in India’s second straight white-ball title.

Iyer also enjoyed a stellar IPL 2025 campaign, finishing as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a blazing strike rate of 175.07, featuring six fifties and a best of 97*.

Since India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Iyer has maintained remarkable form in the shortest format — scoring 949 runs in 26 T20 matches at an average of 49.94 and a phenomenal strike rate of 179.73, including one century and seven fifties. His last T20I for India came in late 2023, when he scored a fluent half-century following the 50-over World Cup at home.