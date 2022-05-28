'His mother has been ill': Sangakkara hails McCoy's commitment

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Obed McCoy finished with 3-23. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have a strong batting line-up. Only two nights back did Faf du Plessis' men amass a mighty 207 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 IPL Eliminator, which was a winning total for the team.

Rajasthan Royals had to get their bowling spot on in the Qualifier 2 to pip RCB and make the final. And the Royals attack did get it right as they restricted RCB to just 157 for eight in 20 overs. RR head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was particularly all praise for West Indies’ Obed McCoy's ‘superb commitment’.

The left-arm pacer finished with 3 for 23 against RCB which played a crucial role in RR's seven-wicket win in Ahmedabad on Friday. After the game, Sangakkara revealed that McCoy's mother has been ill in West Indies, and despite the adversity, he has bowled brilliantly in the key game against RCB.

'McCoy's mother has been quite ill in the West Indies and he's had to deal with all of that and yet was focused and exceptional tonight. His commitment has been superb,' he said.