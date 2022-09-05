News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's a good learning for us: Rohit after Pak loss

It's a good learning for us: Rohit after Pak loss

Source: PTI
September 05, 2022 00:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a high intensity game like this, one can't lose the momentum: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma said that a total of 181 was always a good one. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India captain Rohit Sharma's biggest takeaway from his team's five-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 match is learning about the mindset required to defend tricky totals under pressure.

Pakistan beat India by five wickets as they chased down the target of 182 with a ball to spare.

The Indian captain said that a total of 181 was always a good one and he didn't think that they were 10-15 short.

 

"It's a good learning for us. I thought it was a good score. Any pitch, any conditions when you get 180 it's a good score," Rohit said after the match.

"We got to learn a lot today - what sort of mindset we need to have when defending a score like that. Like I said you've got to give credit to Pakistan. They've played better than us," Rohit added.

In a high intensity game like this, one can't lose the momentum, he insisted.

Rohit admitted that the 73-run stand between Mohammed Nawaz and Mohammed Rizwan stretched more than he had expected.

"It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings," he said.

The skipper was all praise for Virat Kohli, who scored 60 off 44 balls in India's 181/7.

"The form is brilliant (talking about Kohli). Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team's point of view."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's heartwarming gesture floors SKY
Kohli's heartwarming gesture floors SKY
The secret to Suryakumar's success in T20 cricket...
The secret to Suryakumar's success in T20 cricket...
Anushka, Fans Cheer 'King Kohli'
Anushka, Fans Cheer 'King Kohli'
Rizwan, Nawaz star in Pak's thrilling win over India
Rizwan, Nawaz star in Pak's thrilling win over India
EPL PIX: Man United end Arsenal's 100 per cent start
EPL PIX: Man United end Arsenal's 100 per cent start
UPA MLAs fly back to Jharkhand ahead of floor test
UPA MLAs fly back to Jharkhand ahead of floor test
Virat Kohli sets this iconic record
Virat Kohli sets this iconic record

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Rizwan, Nawaz star in Pak's thrilling win over India

Rizwan, Nawaz star in Pak's thrilling win over India

Virat Kohli sets this iconic record

Virat Kohli sets this iconic record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances