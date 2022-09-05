News
Babar reveals why Nawaz was promoted up the order

Babar reveals why Nawaz was promoted up the order

Source: ANI
September 05, 2022 00:54 IST
Mohammad Nawaz

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/Twitter

Following his side's thrilling five-wicket win over India in Super Four clash at ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that the partnership between Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz was the turning point of the match and the latter was promoted to tackle leg-spinners.

 

Mohammad Nawaz

IMAGE: Mohammad Nawaz was promoted to tackle leg-spinners. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

A superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a last-ball thriller Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

"Our effort is to keep it simple. Ups and downs will keep happening. They got the edge the way they utilised the powerplay. But our bowlers made a comeback. Rizwan and Nawaz partnership was the turning point. I had a hunch Nawaz would be key against leg spinners (about his promotion)," said Azam in post-match presentation.

Source: ANI
ASIA CUP 2022

