Age no barrier for Nathan Lyon's success!

Lyon has years to go as long as his body holds up, says Mike Hussey

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon, 35, had a quiet start to Border-Gavaskar Trophy taking only one wicket in Nagpur but has come back with a bang snapping 18 scalps from next two Test matches. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nathan Lyon's longevity in international cricket has been "amazing" and the off-spinner should continue as long as he remains fit to compete at the elite level, feels former Australia batter Mike Hussey.

Lyon, 35, had a quiet start to Border-Gavaskar Trophy taking only one wicket in Nagpur but has come back with a bang snapping 18 scalps from next two Test matches, including a 10-for in Australia's win in Indore.

Asked how long can Lyon continue, Hussey said: "As long as he wants really. He's been amazing with his longevity and he's still pretty young really. He's got years and years to go, as long as his body keeps holding up."

There is a saying that spinners mature after 30 and Lyon with 479 wickets from 118 Tests is a shining example of that adage.

"They always say spinners come into their peak into their 30s and maybe into their late 30s, it's a tough art and I don't see why he can't keep going for a long time," Hussey told Australia's SEN Radio.

Australia will face India in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad starting from March 9.

Hussey said he would like slow left-arm orthodox Matt Kuhnemann to partner Lyon in case Australia decide to play with two specialist spinners instead of three. The third spinner is offie Todd Murphy, who has been equally impressive.

"I have been really impressed with (Todd) Murphy, he looks really good. Having said that though, I like to have the balance in the attack where you've got one guy spinning it into the right-hander and one guy spinning away."

"I would probably lean towards Kuhnemann, but only for that reason that he's turning the ball in the opposite direction (to the right hander)."